Streaming Services Had A Banner Year In 2020

2020 was a tough year for everyone – except streaming services, that is. With people stuck at home quarantining, everyone was signing up for streaming platforms – with the largest ones adding 50% more subscribers than a year ago. The boom is likely to continue into 2021 – platforms like Disney+ have announced hundreds of new shows and movies in the works, while Warner is releasing all of next year’s theatrical movies to HBO Max. How many streaming services do you subscribe to? How many of those did you add this year?