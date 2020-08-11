Streisand/Summer number-one hit used to soundtrack new ad urging LGBTQ people to vote

Columbia/Casablanca

Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer — both gay icons — teamed up in 1979 for the number-one duet “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough).” Now, the song is being used in a new ad urging the LGBTQ community to vote — and Barbra makes a cameo.

As Billboard reports, the ad, called “Enough Is Enough,” was created by a Democratic political action group called MeidasTouch and Vote Proud, an LGBTQ voting initiative. The goal is to get the LGBTQ community to the polls by illustrating how the Trump administration has failed it in multiple ways.

At the end of the clip, Barbra herself is shown at home sitting on her couch. She sings “Enough is enough,” and then says, “Vote proud!”

Vote Proud co-founder Bruce Roberts, who co-wrote the song, says, “I wrote Enough is Enough many years ago….and all these years later it has become an anthem for change and equality in America today.”

He added, “There’s too much at stake for us not to reach and engage with the large part of the community that did not vote in 2016.”

