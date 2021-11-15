Stretchy Pants Are Back!!!

Last week we were trying to figure out what happened to Carrie Underwood’s comedic holiday song, “Stretchy Pants”. It was mysteriously removed from the Internet, but we didn’t hear a peep from Carrie. Well, she’s still not talking, but she has released it! A digital version of the song is out, and so is an animated video. You can even buy your own pair of Carrie’s stretchy pants, just like the ones the characters wear in the video. Let’s start with the song. If you add it to your holiday collection, you’ll be helping a great cause. A portion of the profits from streams and downloads will be donated to The Store. That’s Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s free grocery store. You can check out the song and video by hitting up StretchyPantsSong.com. As for Carrie’s stretchy pants. They’re green, black, and white flannel pajama bottoms, with a drawstring waistband. They’ll run you $40.00