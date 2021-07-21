‘Stripes’ Coming Back to Theaters

The classic Bill Murray film Stripes is coming back to movie theaters.

Fathom Events will be hosting special screenings of the film across the country to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the military comedy.

As a bonus, Bill Murray and Ivan Reitman will reflect on the film and what it meant to their careers.

The 40th-anniversary screenings will be on August 29 and September 2. Tickets can be purchased through Fathom Events.

How many times have you seen Stripes? What’s your favorite scene from the film?