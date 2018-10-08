A magnitude 5.2 aftershock struck Haiti on Sunday, a day after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake left at least 12 dead and 188 injured at the same location. At the time, emergency teams were bringing relief to victims of Saturday’s quake. Haiti’s civil protection agency released a statement saying that houses were destroyed in cities of Port-de-Paix, Gros-Morne, Chansolme and Turtle Island by Saturday’s earthquake.

Haiti, the small island where many live in tenuous circumstances, is vulnerable to earthquakes and hurricanes. A larger magnitude 7.1 quake damaged much of the capital in 2010 and killed an estimated 300,000 people.

The post Strong Aftershock Shakes North Haiti the Day After Deadly Earthquake appeared first on 850 WFTL.