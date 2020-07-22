Strong to the bone: George Thorogood says he's focusing on his physical fitness during the pandemic

Courtesy of Rogers & Cowan

Like so many artists, George Thorogood has been self-isolating because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he and his band The Destroyers have canceled or postponed their 2020 tour dates.

The veteran rocker, who turned 70 this past February, tells ABC Audio that while in lockdown, he’s been focusing on staying in shape as he waits to see when he’ll be able to return to the road.

“I’ve been concentrating the most on physical fitness, getting my body in the best shape I can possibly get,” Thorogood explains. “I was always pretty much into [keeping in shape,] but now, more than ever…You can’t be too healthy, and I’ve been working on that with exercise [and] diet.”

George also points out that he’s not “neglecting my guitar,” so he’ll be ready to go when it’s time to get back onstage.

As for how he feels about not being able to enjoy live music because of the pandemic, Thorogood points out to ABC Audio that there are many other ways to get your fill of the music you love.

“Music is all around us,” he notes. “It’s still on the radio. You can play it. You can watch it on TV…So, yeah, it’s still there, it’s just there in a different form, in a different way. So, if you keep your ears and eyes open, we’re still exposed to it. We’ll never get away from it.”

As for whether the pandemic has affected anyone he knows personally, George says, “I can’t say any names of people who are directly involved…but it does affect me personally, because it affects all of us. This isn’t just happening to one person. It’s happening to the whole world. So in that respect, it’s personal.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.