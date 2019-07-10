“Stuber” Is Disney’s First R-Rated Movie in 6 Years

The deal is done between Fox and Disney and now Disney is set to release its first R-Rated movie in six years with “Stuber.”

The film which stars Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani tell the story of an Ube driver(Nanjiani) who picks up a cop(Bautista) hot on the trail of a killer.

“Stuber” was a piece in the R-rated movie collection of 20th Century Fox films the company was working on before the merger with Disney as well as “Kingsman” and “Deadpool.”

Look for “Stuber” in theaters this weekend.

Do you plan on checking out “Stuber?” Do you think it’s fine if Disney releases R-rated movies every once in a while?