StubHub says Rolling Stones are among the most in-demand live acts for 2021, Elton John tops for 2022

Now that many artists have returned to the road following the lockdowns of 2020, ticket marketplace StubHub is able to once again announce who the most in-demand touring artists are this fall — and which of those stars fans are most looking forward to seeing in concert in 2022.

Based on StubHub ticket sales for concerts this month through December, among the veteran acts with the most in-demand tours of 2021 are The Rolling Stones at #3, The Eagles at #9 and Genesis at #10.

Pop star Harry Styles‘ Love on Tour trek is officially the most in-demand tour this year, garnering more ticket sales than any other artist this fall. By taking first place, he broke Elton John‘s two-year streak on top.

Speaking of Elton, he’s been declared the most in-demand artist of 2022, based on ticket sales for concerts next year, when even more artists will be back on the road. The pop-rock legend is slated to relaunch his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in ’22, his health permitting. Last week, John announced that he had to postpone his plans for a 2021 U.K. tour because of a hip injury.

Meanwhile, at #2 on StubHub’s list of artists fans can’t wait to see next year are hair-metal icons Mötley Crüe.

Check out the full lists of in-demand artists at StubHub.com.

