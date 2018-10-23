Student-athlete shot to death on college campus

Monday evening, a 21-year-old woman was shot to death outside the dorms at the University of Utah.

Officials later identified the student as Lauren McCluskey.

McCluskey was a senior majoring in Communication and a member of the track and field team.

The suspect was found dead in a church by police just hours after the shooting.

The male suspect who police say had a “previous relationship with” the victim died by suicide, reports say.

Officers had been searching for Melvin Rowland, a registered sex offender, who was believed to have gotten into an argument with the woman around 9 p.m.

Several students on campus reported hearing the alleged fight followed by gunshots.

When police arrived, they found McCluskey dead inside a car near the medical towers, says police.

Tuesday classes at the university were canceled, and a vigil is planned for Wednesday evening.

The university’s president Ruth V. Watkins issued a statement about the “tragic shooting” via Twitter, Tuesday morning.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor diagnosed with early stages of dementia FBI to Announce Federal Charges Against Three Miami Police Officers Poll: Majority of Voters Agree Government Should Stop Hondurans at US Border Local Man Arrested for Setting Police Cars on Fire Sky News: Body Parts of WAPO Columnist Found Pres. Trump to Sign Bill Creating Reservoir to Reduce Discharges From Lake “O”
Comments