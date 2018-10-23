Student-athlete shot to death on college campus

Monday evening, a 21-year-old woman was shot to death outside the dorms at the University of Utah.

Officials later identified the student as Lauren McCluskey.

McCluskey was a senior majoring in Communication and a member of the track and field team.

The suspect was found dead in a church by police just hours after the shooting.

The male suspect who police say had a “previous relationship with” the victim died by suicide, reports say.

Officers had been searching for Melvin Rowland, a registered sex offender, who was believed to have gotten into an argument with the woman around 9 p.m.

Several students on campus reported hearing the alleged fight followed by gunshots.

When police arrived, they found McCluskey dead inside a car near the medical towers, says police.

Tuesday classes at the university were canceled, and a vigil is planned for Wednesday evening.

The university’s president Ruth V. Watkins issued a statement about the “tragic shooting” via Twitter, Tuesday morning.