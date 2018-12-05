Student forced to cling to hood of allegedly drunk driver’s car

A college student was forced to cling to the hood of a moving vehicle after the driver tried to flee the scene of an accident.

Zane Wallace, a student at Texas A&M, is seen in a now viral-video holding onto the moving vehicle as it reportedly sped 50 miles per hour.

Wallace says he was rear-ended by the driver of the white car and was forced to jump on the hood to avoid getting run-over after he went to check on the vehicles.

“I put my hands on the hood to stop him, and then he gunned it again,” Wallace said. “In order to avoid being run over, I had to jump on the hood.”

He claims to have hung on for nearly a mile and even pleaded with the driver to stop.

The driver now identified as 50-year-old Andrew Allan Bush was later arrested and charged with a DWI, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to leave information.

He is reportedly being held on $18,000 bond at Brazos County Jail.