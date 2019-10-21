Students Asked To Wear Cardboard Boxes To Prevent Cheating

In an effort to prevent cheating, students taking a chemistry exam at a school in India were asked to wear cardboard boxes over their heads. After images leaked from the Bhagat Pre-University College classroom, administrators apologized, saying they only tried it out on an “experimental basis”. The boxes, which were said to have been brought from home, were cut out on one side so students couldn’t copy their seatmate’s work. District officials were not happy with the school, calling the practice “inhumane” and revealing that disciplinary action may take place. What lengths did your school take to prevent cheating?