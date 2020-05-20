Study Finds Average American Has Gained Several Pounds During Self-Isolation

You’re not alone if you’ve packed on the pounds during the quarantine. A new survey done in conjunction with OnePoll and Naked Nutrition found that the average American has gained five pounds while on lockdown.

Out of 2,000 people polled, most have gained weight due to alcohol and bread. 65 percent of the persons polled say they have forgone their exercise routine, many who exercised routinely pre-COVID-19.

Two-thirds of those polled say they tried at-home exercise and some even purchased exercise equipment. Most said it would take about 8 weeks before they return to their pre-pandemic body.

Have you gained weight since being in quarantine? How are you getting back to your exercise routine?