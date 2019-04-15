Study Finds Fake Smiling at Work May Lead to Heavier Drinking

You may want to let your boss know that you won’t be able to give “service with a smile” anymore in the name of your health.

A recent study by researchers at Penn State and the University at Buffalo found that employees that fake smile or suppress negative feelings at work end up drinking heavier after work.

“It wasn’t just feeling bad that makes them reach for a drink. Instead, the more they have to control negative emotions at work, the less they are able to control their alcohol intake after work,” said Alicia Grandey, professor of psychology at Penn State.

Are you forcing yourself to be happy at work? Does it make you reach for the bottle after work?