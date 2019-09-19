Study Finds The Most Dangerous Songs To Drive To

Ever get a speeding ticket because you were rocking out too hard in your car? Turns out you’re not alone. A Chinese university recently conducted a study on the most dangerous music to listen to in the car. The study measured driver performance, as well as “physiological and psychological response” to different songs ranging from aggressive to laid-back. The most dangerous song? Green Day’s “American Idiot”, followed by Miley Cyrus’ “Party In The USA” and the Killers’ “Mr. Brightside”. On the chill side, Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven” was deemed the safest song for driving, followed by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under The Bridge” and “God’s Plan” by Drake. What kind of music do you prefer in the car? Does faster music make you drive more recklessly?