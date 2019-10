If you’re a slowpoke and always late, that could be a good thing. A Harvard University study reveals that late people are happier, healthier and they live longer. The main reason for this good news is that people running late have a calmer demeanor. Less stress can lead to a long life. So, the next time you’re running late, don’t beat yourself up. Remember, it’s good for you. If you are one of those late people, do you agree with this study?