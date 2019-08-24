Study: People Who Post a Lot of Selfies are Seen as ‘Unlikable’ and ‘Insecure’

People who post a lot of selfies on social media are seen as insecure and less likable than those who don’t. That’s according to a new Washington State University study, which also claims people who go overboard on selfies are also viewed as unsuccessful and less open to new experiences. In contrast, people who post a lot of posies are perceived as the opposite — successful, likable and dependable, the study claims. “Even when two feeds had similar content, feelings about the person who posted selfies were negative and feelings about the person who posted posies were positive,” says Chris Barry, the study’s lead author. “It shows there are certain visual cues, independent of context, that elicit either a positive or negative response on social media.” Do you tend to post more selfies, or posies? Considering how disposable photos have become, will we have pictures of ourselves and our families 30 years from now?