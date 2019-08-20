Study: People Who Use More Emojis Have More Sex

People who use a lot of emojis in their texts and social media postings have more sex than people who don’t. That’s according to a study released Monday by the Kinsey Institute. It shows that people who pepper their messages with emojis go on more first dates and more often end up in the sack by the end of the night. But it’s not all about one-night stands — these people are also more likely to enter into relationships with their dates, the study reveals. It boils down to more effective communication. “We find that the use of emojis allows daters to communicate important effective information to potential partners which facilitates successful intimate connection and more romantic and sexual opportunities,” the study claims. “This suggests that those who use emojis more often in this context are more successful at establishing a connection and thus enjoy more opportunities for romantic and sexual engagement.” Do you find the results of this study to be accurate? What emoji do you use the most?