Study Says One Day Work Week Good for Mental Health

Well would you look at this, a new study has found that just eight hours of paid work a week is good for your mental health. According to British researchers who surveyed more over 70,000 people found that one day of work a week cut mental health problems by 30 percent. The study also revealed that there was no evidence that working more than eight hours provided a boost to your wellbeing. The study was done as a result of automation becoming a big part of business models across the country. How much of the stress in your life is because of your job? Would you be ok with working just one day a week?