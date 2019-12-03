Study Says Women Sleep Better Next to Dogs

There’s a new study out there that claims that women get a better night’s sleep when they sleep next to a dog rather than a human.

To get the results the team from Canisius College surveyed 962 women from across the country that slept with a partner or at least one pet.

When the data was collected, researchers found that cats and humans just don’t make women feel as secure as man’s best friend.

Don’t set up the pull-out sofa yet though, while the findings are interesting, the sample size for the survey isn’t quite big enough to kick you out of the bed just yet.

Do you allow your pets to sleep in your bed? Do you sleep better when your pet is in the bed?