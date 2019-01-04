Study Shows People Who Are Always Late Live Longer

The next time you are running late, don’t stress it’s actually good for your health.

According to new scientific research people who are always running behind schedule tend to be more zen, relaxed, and less stressed out.

Less stress ends up leading to lower blood pressure, lower chances of depression and healthier hearts.

The study also found that people who are tardy for the party tend to be more successful in life because of their optimistic outlook on life.

A previous study in 2003 also found that late people tend to be natural multi-taskers and smart problem solvers.

Are you a stickler for time? What is your biggest pet peeve?