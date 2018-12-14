Study: You are More Likely to Have a Heart Attack At Christmas

Bah Humbug! A new study finds that you are more likely to have a heart attack on Christmas Eve.

The study published this week in the British Medical Journal says a person’s risk for a heart attack spikes during the holidays and peaks around 10 pm Christmas Eve just as Santa is heading down the chimney.

Researchers at Lund University in Sweden studied over 280-thousand heart attacks over 16 years, and found the risk of a heart attack shot up by 37-percent on Christmas Eve.

Scientists are not sure what causes the increase.

Other high-risk periods for heart attacks are New Year’s Eve, mid-summer holidays, and Mondays.

