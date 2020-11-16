“Stuffing? I’m Staying!”

We’ve worn sweatpants all year long. Are we REALLY going to switch to form-fitting clothes on the biggest overeating day of the year?

Stove Top has decided to release a CLOTHING LINE for Thanksgiving. But rather than leaning into this year’s theme of comfort, they decided to go the opposite way . . . and create FORMALWEAR. Stuffing-themed formalwear.

The line includes five items: A red velvet dinner jacket with stuffing lining . . . cufflinks . . . a reversible shawl with a stuffing print . . . a headband . . . and a handkerchief and pocket square.

Why did they go fancy for this clothing line? Quote, “Let’s face it: The sweatpants fatigue is real, and people are looking for any excuse to get dressed up this year. We hope [this] makes people look and feel their very best this Thanksgiving.”

The prices range from $4.79 to $30.

All five items go on sale tomorrow at 12:00 P.M. Eastern on a special website Stove Top set up for the occasion . . . LetsGetStuffy.com.