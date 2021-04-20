Styx announces brief joint US tour with Collective Soul in June

Credit: Rick Diamond

The members of Styx had too much time on their hands during the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the band now has announced plans to get back on the road in June with a series of shows also featuring fellow veteran rockers Collective Soul.

The seven-date joint trek kicks off on June 18 in Alpharetta, Georgia, and is plotted out through a June 27 concert in Oklahoma City. The band’s also will visit Mississippi, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.

Prior to the outing, Styx has scheduled a June 16 headlining show in St. Augustine, Florida.

Tickets for all of the shows go on sale this Friday, April 23, with the exception of tickets for the St. Augustine concert and a Styx-Collective Soul performance on June 20 in Brandon, Mississippi, which be available starting April 30.

“We are thrilled by the news that Styx will be hitting the road with our friends Collective Soul,” Styx’s Tommy Shaw says. “After all this time off, (whew!) and now to get together with this masterful band of storytelling troubadours, we can’t wait to see you all again live and in person, performing an evening of music we love.”

Adds Collective Soul frontman Ed Roland, “Not only is it great to get back to live music and see our fans, family, and friends; but to experience it with a great band like Styx, IT’S AWESOME! Let’s Rock!”

Meanwhile, Styx has added a third show to its recently announced September 25-26 engagement at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas after the first two sold out. The new gig is scheduled for September 24, and tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Visit StyxWorld.com to check out the band’s full 2021 tour itinerary.

