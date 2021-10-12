Styx announces new 2022 Las Vegas residency featuring Heart’s Nancy Wilson

Courtesy of Live Nation Las Vegas

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Styx‘s formation, and the band will start celebrating the milestone with a new five-show Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre scheduled for January 28 and 29, and February 2, 4 and 5.

Joining the veteran rockers as the special guest during the engagement will be Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson, who released her debut solo studio album, You and Me, in May.

“We are thrilled to announce that Nancy Wilson, the super talented singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist performer we’ve enjoyed as a member of Heart, will be joining STYX on stage when we return to the Venetian,” frontman Tommy Shaw says in a statement. “Talk about ‘these dreams’ coming true!!!”

Adds Wilson, “I’m so pleased to be part of the STYX plus Nancy Wilson collaboration. I think it’s going to be fun and really different from other shows.”

For the shows, Styx has created a special set list and a new stage production. The 2022 residency follows Styx’s September 2021 engagement at the same venue, which is located inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Tickets for the new Vegas shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 15, at 10 a.m. PT. Styx fan club members will be able to buy pre-sale tickets starting Wednesday, October 13, at 10 a.m. PT, while Live Nation customers and members of The Venetian Resort’s Grazie loyalty program can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, October 14, at 10 a.m.

You can buy tickets via Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, the box offices at the resort, and by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

Styx, which released a new studio album titled Crash of the Crown in June, also has many other U.S. tour dates on their schedule. Visit StyxWorld.com for more info.

