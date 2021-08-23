Styx collaborates on new “Renegade”-inspired beer, Oh Mama, made for band’s Pittsburgh fans

Courtesy of Styx/Voodoo Brewing Co.

Styx‘s 1979 hit “Renegade” has long been embraced as the adopted theme song of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now the veteran rockers have partnered with the Pittsburgh-area Voodoo Brewing Co. to create a beer inspired by the classic tune.

Oh Mama beer, named after the opening lyrics of “Renegade,” is a traditional golden lager brewed by Voodoo especially for Styx’s fans in and around the Steel City.

The brew currently is available in four packs of 16-ounce cans and in 50-liter kegs at Voodoo’s corporate pubs and franchise locations; online for home delivery in Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.; at select beverage outlets in Pittsburgh and Erie, Pennsylvania; and for delivery in various states via the Tavour app — using the code word “renegade.”

Oh Mama also can purchased on tap at select bars and pubs.

“We are excited to announce that STYX, in partnership with Voodoo Brewing Co., is bringing our Oh Mama beer to a frosty mug near you,” say singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw in a statement. “We think you’re gonna love it as much as we do. Cheers!!!”

Adds guitarist James “JY” Young, “As we have our tradition with ‘Renegade’ and the Steelers, we are excited to announce our Oh Mama beer. We look forward to bringing a part of Steeler tradition to our fans that they can enjoy from home.”

“Renegade” is played at every Steelers home game during the third quarter as the soundtrack to a video compilation of defensive highlights meant to inspire the team’s players and fans. Styx also has performed the national anthem at several Steelers games over the years.

Styx released its latest studio album, Crash of the Crown, in June and the band has a bunch of 2021 U.S. tour dates scheduled to support the record.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.