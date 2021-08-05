Styx Isn’t In The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame?!

Fans are calling on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to place STYX on the ballot for induction consideration. They’ve been eligible for over 20 years and have never been nominated.

Which is pretty wild, considering Styx has been around since 1972, and have multiple hits like “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade”.

One of the petition organizers said, quote, “We created our online petition to demonstrate to the Hall that fans want to see them receive this recognition . . . Our hopes are that [they] will recognize this and at the very least put Styx on a ballot for inclusion.”

There’s already over 2,600 signatures. If you’re interested in signing it, head to Change.org.

