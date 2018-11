Yep! And the tour is called “Rock. Laugh. Seriuosly.” I’m digging it! Sometimes when you go to concerts the opening act is someone you really don’t want to hear and you can’t WAIT til they’re over!

Everyone loves comedy, so what a great idea! The only downside to this story…the closest Styx is coming to us is March 6th in Plant City at the Florida Strawberry Festival over by Tampa.

Is Styx a band you would travel for? Or will you hope they add a date closer to us and wait?