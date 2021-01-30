Styx presenting first "Styx Fix Live" streaming concert event of 2021 this Saturday on YouTube

Jason Powell/Courtesy of Styx

Styx is bringing back its “Styx Fix Live” series of special streaming concert events for 2021, and kicking things off this Saturday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at the band’s official YouTube channel.

The presentation will feature audio of a June 2018 show that the band played in Alpharetta, Georgia, enhanced with exclusive photos and video clips.

Among the many classic songs Styx played at the concert were “Blue Collar Man (Long Nights),” “The Grand Illusion,” “Lady,” “Rockin’ the Paradise,” “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man),” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” “Come Sail Away,” “Mr. Roboto” and “Renegade.”

The band is asking fans who watch the “Styx Fix Live” stream to donate to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which aids in-need musicians affected by the coronavirus pandemic. You can visit Grammy.com to contribute to the fund.

Meanwhile, this month marks the 40th anniversary of Styx’s classic 1981 concept record Paradise Theatre, which is the band’s only album ever to top the Billboard 200 chart. The album yielded two top-10 singles, the Dennis DeYoung-penned ballad “The Best of Times” and the Tommy Shaw-written rocker “Too Much Time on My Hands,” which peaked at #3 and #9, respectively on the Hot 100.

Paradise Theatre has gone on to sell more than 3 million copies in the U.S. You can check out a lengthy feature about the album at the band’s official website, StyxWorld.com.

By Matt Friedlander

