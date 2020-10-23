Styx presenting new "Styx Fix Live" streaming concert event this Saturday on YouTube

Credit: Jason Powell

Styx will present a new installment of its “Styx Fix Live” series of special streaming concert events this Saturday, October 24, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at the band’s official YouTube channel.

The audio presentation will be accompanied by exclusive photos and video clips, and will be available in an original mix or a special “Headphone Mix.”

The band is asking fans who watch the “Styx Fix Live” stream to donate to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which aids in-need musicians affected by the coronavirus pandemic. You can visit Grammy.com to contribute to the fund.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.