Styx presenting new "Styx Fix Live" streaming concert this Saturday featuring 2019 London show

Jason Powell/Courtesy of Styx

A new installment of Styx‘s “Styx Fix Live” series of special streaming concert events will be shown this Saturday, February 13, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at the band’s official YouTube channel.

The presentation will feature audio of a June 2019 concert at the London Palladium in London, accompanied by exclusive photos and video from members of Styx, as well as the band’s team and crew.

The show, which took place on June 4, 2019, featured renditions of several songs from Styx’s 2017 concept album The Mission, as well as such classics as “Blue Collar Man (Long Nights),” “The Grand Illusion,” “Lady,” “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man),” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” “Come Sail Away,” “Mr. Roboto” and “Renegade.”

The concert also included a medley that combined the 1981 Styx deep cut “State Street Sadie” with Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Oasis‘ “Don’t Look Back in Anger.” In addition, founding Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo joined the group for a few tunes.

The band is asking fans who watch the “Styx Fix Live” stream to donate to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which aids in-need musicians affected by the coronavirus pandemic. You can visit Grammy.com to contribute to the fund.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.