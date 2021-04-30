Styx presenting new “Styx Fix Live” streaming concert this Saturday featuring 2020 LA-area show

Jason Powell/Courtesy of Styx

Styx will offer up the latest installment of its “Styx Fix Live” series of special streaming concert events this Saturday, May 1, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the band’s official YouTube channel.

The presentation, which has been dubbed the “Styx Fan Family Home Movie,” will feature audio of a January 2020 concert at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, accompanied by photos and video footage submitted by the group’s fans.

The two-set show, which took place on January 12, 2020, featured a cover of Rush‘s “Limelight” as a tribute to the Canadian band’s drummer, Neal Peart, who died earlier that month.

The concert also included several songs from Styx’s 2017 concept album, The Mission, as well as such classics as “Blue Collar Man (Long Nights),” “The Grand Illusion,” “Lady,” “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man),” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” “Come Sail Away,” “Mr. Roboto,” and “Renegade.” In addition, founding Styx bassist Chuck Panozzo joined the group for a few tunes.

The band is asking fans who watch the “Styx Fix Live” stream to donate to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which aids in-need musicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. You can visit Grammy.com to contribute to the fund.

Styx recently announced plans to begin touring again in the coming weeks, starting with a June 16 headlining show in St. Augustine, Florida, and followed by a seven-date joint trek that month with Collective Soul.

The band also has dozens more shows scheduled later in the year. Visit StyxWorld.com to check out the group’s full 2021 tour itinerary.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.