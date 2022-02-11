Styx, REO Speedwagon & Loverboy add 10 shows to end of 2022 Live & Unzoomed Tour

Courtesy of Live Nation

Back in December, Styx and REO Speedwagon announced plans for a 35-date 2022 North American trek dubbed the Live & Unzoomed Tour featuring Loverboy as their special guest. Now the veteran rockers have added 10 new dates to the outing.

The new concerts run from a September 3 performance in Duluth, Minnesota, through a September 18 show in Bangor, Maine.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale to the general public on starting Friday, February 18, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Styx and REO Speedwagon will be making available VIP packages and exclusive pre-sales starting Tuesday, February 15, at 10 a.m. local time at StyxWorld.com and REOSpeedwagon.com.

Citi card members also will be able to buy presale tickets beginning February 15 at 10 a.m. local time; visit CitiEntertainment.com for more details.

As previously reported, the Live & Unzoomed Tour kicks off May 31 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the initially announced run of shows had been scheduled through an August 21 performance in Wantagh, New York.

When the trek was first announced, a hilarious video promoting the trek premiered on YouTube featuring Styx’s Tommy Shaw and Lawrence Gowan, REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato, and Loverboy’s Mike Reno showing what they’ve been up to at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now a follow-up “bloopers” clip has debuted on YouTube featuring the various band members having fun while filming the original promo clip.

(Video contains uncensored and censored profanity.)

