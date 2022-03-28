Styx to tour Canada with Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson’s solo band this October

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Styx will be touring the Great White North this fall, and they’ll be bringing Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson and her new solo group, Nancy Wilson’s Heart, along for the road trip.

The 11-date Canadian trek is scheduled to kick off on October 5 in Victoria, British Columbia, and is scheduled through an October 18 show in Winnipeg. The tour will include two-night stands in Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta, respectively on October 9-10 and October 12-13.

Tickets for the Canadian concerts go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Styx will offer VIP packages and exclusive pre-sale opportunities starting Tuesday, March 29, at 10 a.m. local time at StyxWorld.com.

In addition, American Express card members will be able to buy pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 30, at 10 a.m. local time; visit Ticketmaster.ca/americanexpress for more information.

Earlier this year, Nancy Wilson’s Heart served as Styx’s special guest at the band’s five-show show Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre that ran from January 28 through February 5.

Before the Canadian trek, Styx has a series of spring U.S. headlining lined up, and then will team up with REO Speedwagon and Loverboy for lengthy Live & Unzoomed Tour, which kicks off May 31 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and is mapped out all the way through a September a September 18 performance in Bangor, Maine.

