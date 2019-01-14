Subject of Missing Persons Report Now Behind Bars

Authorities in Dunnellon, Florida are reporting that one of the subjects from a missing persons alert is now behind bars in connection with the disappearance of two other people.

Police arrested Allyn Gilbert in Omaha, Nebraska after finding him in possession of a car belonging to Layton and Donna Underwood.

Gilbert and the Underwood’s who are related were the subjects of a missing person’s report.

While authorities are still unsure of the location of the Underwood’s, they did report that human remains were found on their property last week.

Authorities are currently in the process of identifying those remains.

Gilbert is currently being held in a Nebraska jail on a Florida warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Authorities are also questioning him in regards to the disappearance of the couple.