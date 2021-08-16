Submit Your Favorite Recipes for the Mandel Public Library’s Community Cookbook

The Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach invites locals to submit their favorite recipes as part of a tasty new initiative, a community cookbook! Participants are asked to share ingredients, instructions and even a favorite memory associated with their recipe submission. The community cookbook aims to develop and enhance community connections through food! Recipes will be accepted through Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

The cookbook will be published in October. A digital copy will be available on the library’s blog, and physical copies will be circulated on the first floor cookbook section.

“Cooking and enjoying a meal together has always been a special way to connect people, from families to even new friends,” shared Lisa Hathaway, director of the Mandel Public Library. “Cookbooks are always popular and a fun way to explore in the kitchen so our goal is to gather a beloved book filled with recipes from our local residents that also shares their personal stories. It’s going to be a wonderful opportunity to foster community connection and comfort.”

Submit your recipe today! Email programming@wpbcitylibrary.org or fill out a recipe card at the library.

