Substitute Teacher Tells Entire Class Of First Graders There’s No Santa

A substitute teacher did something very cruel to a class of first graders, she told them there was no Santa. A New Jersey substitute took it upon herself to tell the first-grade class at Cedar Hill school that Santa was ‘made up.’

Cedar Hill principal Michael Raj sent a letter home with students explaining to parent what had happened and advised that if the subject came up at home they could “maintain childhood innocence of the holidays.”

There is no word on if the substitute was banned from working within the district but if she does continue to work we’re sure the other teachers will be giving her the side-eye.

How old should your child be before you tell them the truth about Santa?