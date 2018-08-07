Subtropical Storm Debby Forms in Atlantic
By 850 WFTL
|
Aug 7, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

Subtropical storm Debby has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, but is not expected to threaten South Florida.
Debby is the fourth named storm of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

At 11 a.m., Subtropical Storm Debby had maximum sustained winds near 40 mph and was moving toward the north at about 16 mph.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 160 miles to the northeast of the center.

In fact, Debby is not expected to survive for very long. Conditions are not favorable for its development.
The tropics have been quiet because of cooler ocean temperatures.
Debby is forecast to dissipate in a couple of days.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

