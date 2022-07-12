Subway Is Giving Away Free Subs Today

Who doesn’t like free food? Subway is offering 1-million free sandwiches to help promote its new lineup, the Subway Series. Today, customers across the nation can head to their local Subway between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. local times to try one of the 12 new Subway Series sandwiches — for free, while supplies last. To create the 12 new sandwiches, which include cheesesteaks, chicken options and clubs, the company said it tested hundreds of recipes. It’s the largest menu update in its 50-plus year history.