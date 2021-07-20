Subway Launched An Entire Website To Prove Their Tuna Is Real Once And For All

Subway wants you to know that their tuna is really, really REAL. The sandwich chain has launched a website called SubwayTunaFacts.com with everything you need to know about their tuna. The site has a Q&A section about the tuna, debunks myths about it, and even explains the process of its supply chain. In case you did not know, Subway was hit with a lawsuit back in January claiming that their tuna is not 100% real. What do you order from Subway? Do you think Subway’s tuna is legit? Do you care if Subway’s tuna is completely tuna?