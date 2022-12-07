Sufganiyot, Latke and Candy Dreidels Are Fun, But Have You Had A Latke Sour Cocktail?

In honor of the upcoming Hannukah holiday, the Latke Sour is taking over bars and restaurants.

The drink uses simple syrup, grated potato and egg whites and barrel-aged bitters to replicate the Jewish potato pancake.

The bartender at The Maccabee Bar in Boston says, “You can’t deep-fry a cocktail, so [the final addition of bitters] gives you that aromatic, cooked sensation.”

Edible glitter on the rim also adds to the festivity.

Would you drink a Latke Sour? What was the weirdest cocktail you ever had?

Get the recipe here! (WineMag)