Suge Knight Sentenced To 28-Year Prison Term

Record producer and former rap mogul Suge Knight has been sentenced to 28-years in a California state prison on manslaughter charges.
The former Death Row Records CEO was accused of running over two men with a car and killing one of them on the set of the film, Straight Outta Compton, in 2015.

Knight pleaded no contest days before his trial was set to begin. He faced one count of murder and one count of attempted murder after he ran over two men with his truck during a confrontation.
Knight was facing a life sentence, but struck a plea deal last month. Prosecutors pushed for 28 years and the judge went for it this afternoon.

