Summer in Paradise CONE-tinues with Back to School Bash TONIGHT!

WHO: Guests of all ages are encouraged to attend and enjoy the free live music, Cone-y Island, Cone Checkers, big games, local food from vendor booths, giveaways and more.

WHAT: The evening will be a celebration of summer and a pep rally for the school year ahead, featuring live music, DJs, and games for kids. This free family-friendly bash will include the Features4 band opening for headliner, AMP Music Lab. AMP is a music production and DJ school located in Downtown West Palm Beach. They contract with the Palm Beach County School Board and teach group classes, workshops, and private lessons for DJing and music production. West Palm Beach will be turned into a music town as the kids prepare to head back to school. Cone-y Island and Cone Checkers will be open for kids to enjoy. In addition, there will be a bungee trampoline, virtual reality roller coasters and other big games. Giveaways include backpacks with school supplies, headphones and children’s bicycles, while supplies last.

WHEN: Thursday, August 1 from 6-9 p.m. during Clematis by Night

WHERE: West Palm Beach Waterfront, 100 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

WHY: The Back to School Bash is a fun way for kids and families to celebrate the return of the school year and the end of the summer. The Summer in Paradise Campaign will CONE-tinue for two weeks longer, but families and friends can get together at this fun event for some quality time before the rush of the school year begins.

The 5th annual Summer in Paradise campaign encouraged visitors to take a ‘SIP’ of summer with fun and free construction themed activities to embrace Phase II of the Clematis Streetscape project, which aims to create wider sidewalks with more shade trees and a more pedestrian-friendly environment on our City’s most iconic street. In its always-fun spirit, the Community Events Division embraced the construction, encouraging visitors to get out of their comfort “cone” and enjoy the construction-themed events and fun surprises.

“Our annual summer-long promotion of free events during Summer in Paradise is always about connecting the community,” said Mary Pinak, Community Events Manager for the City of West Palm Beach Department of Parks and Recreation. “This year’s iCONE-ic-themed SIP, offered locals and visitors non-stop entertainment to encourage people to pardon our dust, with a tongue-in-cheek nod to Clematis Street construction. Summer is the perfect time for families to enjoy vibrant live music, activities and games. We are thrilled for the fun to cone-tinue.”