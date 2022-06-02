Summer in Paradise Returns to the West Palm Beach Waterfront

City celebrates season with FREE concerts, movies, fireworks, and more!

The City of West Palm Beach welcomes residents and visitors to have a “SIP,” a “Summer in Paradise,” beginning Wednesday, June 1, 2022 through Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The multi-month campaign includes free concerts, movies, fireworks and more for the whole family to enjoy.

In addition to the special events, the Great Lawn (100 Clematis Street) will also feature several pop-up photo opportunities. The three-dimensional, one-of-a-kind backdrops will include a fun, social media promotion, where winners will be selected to win goodies and gift cards from local merchants.

“We are excited to host Summer in Paradise events in West Palm Beach, once again, ” Mayor Keith A. James. “We hope to see you soon, whether it is for a concert, movie on the lawn, or our annual and much-anticipated return of 4th on Flagler.”

“Summer in Paradise is all about enjoying our many events on the waterfront,” said Mary Pinak, community events manager for the City of West Palm Beach. “With kids out of school, and the sun shining into the evening, the Great Lawn is the perfect place to relax and make memories. We hope to see everyone there!”

The most anticipated event of the summer is 4th on Flagler, the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration. The event is South Florida’s largest, free outdoor Independence Day celebration, featuring an 18-minute fireworks show over the Intracoastal Waterway. The event is on the Waterfront from 6 – 10 p.m. (along Flagler Drive between Banyan Boulevard and Fern Street). Activities will include live entertainment with Reverend Barry and the Funk on the NewDay USA stage, two DJs, the Bill Bone 5K, Palm Beach Health Network’s Family Chill Zone featuring a hands-on kids’ area, Military Honor Salute, and refreshments for purchase. Fireworks are scheduled to ignite around 9 p.m., weather permitting.

Other Summer in Paradise events include:

Clematis by Night | Thursdays from 6 – 9 p.m. | Great Lawn, 100 Clematis Street

June 2: ReMix (Dance/Top 40/Latin/Rock)

June 9: GoovinSoul (Dance/Top 40/Party)

June 16: Riverdown (Rock)

June 23: Big Al & the Heavyweights (Gumbo/Blues/Zydeco)

June 30: Marijah & The Reggae Allstars

July 7: NO CBN

July 14: Sierra Lane (Pop/R&B)

July 21: Quick Fix Band (Pop/Rock)

July 28: PRATO (Reggae/Rock)

August 4: On the Roxx (80s Tribute)

August 11: The Samantha Russell Band (Country)

August 18: The Holidazed (Reggae/Rock)

August 25: CoverUp (Rock)

Sunday on the Waterfront | Every third Sunday from 4 – 7 p.m. | Meyer Amphitheatre, 104 Datura Street

June 19: Motown and More (Motown/R&B)

July 17: Tribute to Bob Marley (Reggae)

August 21: Sacred Union feat. The B-Side Horns (Classic Funk, Rock)

Screen on the Green | Every second Friday from 7 – 10 p.m. | Great Lawn, 100 Clematis Street

June 10: Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG)

July 8: Raya and the Last Dragon (PG)

August 12: Ratatouille (PG)

Blankets and chairs are recommended. Parking is available in City of West Palm Beach public parking garages. The Banyan and Evernia garages are closest to these events.

Summer in Paradise and 4th on Flagler event sponsors-to-date include the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, NewDay USA, Palm Beach Health Network (Good Samaritan Medical Center, Palm Beach Children’s Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Delray Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center), Town of Palm Beach, FPL, Discover The Palm Beaches, Bill Bone 5K, Bodega Taqueria & Tequila, West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority, WPB Magazine, WPBF 25 News, 97.9 WRMF, SUNNY 107.9, X 102.3, New Country 103.1, PARTY 96.3, Fox Sports 640 South Florida, News Talk 850 WFTL, The Palm Beach Post, Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, and Humana.

For more information about Summer in Paradise, visit wpb.org/events, call (561) 822-1515 (TTY: 800-955-8771), or follow the City of West Palm Beach on Facebook @CityofWPB and on Twitter and Instagram @westpalmbch.