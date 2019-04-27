Summer Job Pays You to Travel and Name New Paint Colors

Behr Paint has a seasonal position open that you might want to hear about.

The paint company is hiring someone to travel around the United States and Canada this summer. You’ll become a Color Explorer.

On your journey, you’ll take in some breathtaking sites. The job requires you to blog, post pictures and take notes on the colorful things you see.

The gig pays $10,000 and Behr will cover travel, lodging, and experiences. You must apply with an essay of 150 words or less about your favorite color. You’ll have to be 21 or older and have a passport. Get your application in by May 15th.

What is your favorite color and why? Could you do an essay on it to convince Behr to pick you?