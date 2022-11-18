Sunday night on Disney+, Elton John says farewell to the U.S.: “I’m going out on the biggest high”

Courtesy Disney+

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium streams live on Disney+ Sunday night. It’s the final show Elton will play in North America as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Because it’s live, you’ll have to stay up till 11 p.m. to watch it on the East Coast, but it’s going to be worth it.

“I think the reason why you should watch it is because there’s very rarely a moment that we know will be a historic moment in music,” executive producer Ben Winston tells ABC Audio. He notes, “One of the greatest artists of all time is saying, ‘This is me saying farewell to you … a country … that has been so good to me, that I’ve toured for years and years and years … at the most iconic venue that you could play.”

Winston says you should also tune in for Elton’s special guests Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile, as well as the preshow, featuring farewell wishes from a range of celebrities, from President Joe Biden to Billie Eilish.

Speaking with ABC’s Robin Roberts about doing this final show at the same place he played two career-making shows back in 1975, Elton noted, “Dodger Stadium, at that point, was the pinnacle of my career. I was the biggest I could possibly be.”

“I’ve played there since with Eric Clapton,” he adds. “But to be there again on my own … I couldn’t have asked for a more wonderful ending.”

“I can’t do any better than I’ve done. I’m going out on the biggest high. This is the biggest tour we’ve ever done,” he adds. “What more can I want? I’ve had enough applause. I’ve said it before: I just want the applause of my children, saying, ‘You’ve been a good dad.'”

