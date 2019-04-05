Sunday on the Waterfront is the coolest scene in downtown West Palm Beach. This monthly concert series provides an ideal setting for good times and great entertainment. Listen to the hottest acts around featuring popular regional performers and national recording artists against our spectacular waterfront backdrop. This is a perfect weekend outing and a fantastic way to relax and unwind with friends and family on a Sunday afternoon. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs, kick off your flip flops, grab a drink and sway to the tunes on the West Palm Beach Waterfront.

