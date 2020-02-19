SunFest Announces 2020 Lineup

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. –February 19, 2020 – SunFest, Florida’s largest music, art and waterfront festival announces the lineup for the 38th annual event. The national headliners scheduled to perform on the Ford, Tire Kingdom and Airtab stages include: Cage The Elephant, Darius Rucker, Illenium, Slightly Stoopid , A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Adam Lambert, AJR, JJ Grey & Mofro, Juanes, Kevin Gates, +Live+, Melissa Etheridge, Nelly, Ne-Yo, The Revivalists, Sean Paul, Tower Of Power, scarypoolparty, Angie Rose, Bailey Bryan, The Bonfyre, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Bre Kennedy, Childish Major, Colony House, Jazz Cartier, Jo Mersa Marley, Larry Fleet, Maggie Koerner, Magnolia Boulevard, The Main Squeeze, Ric Wilson, Southern Avenue, William Black, Peter Donegan and Leo Aether.

“It’s exciting when we get to announce the line-up and bring attention to the upcoming festival,” said Executive Director Paul Jamieson. “We aim to present national and local artists who appeal across generations and musical tastes. SunFest has become a very unique time of year that brings people from all walks of life and of all ages together in a perfect setting. That, as much as music, is what makes SunFest so special. For many people SunFest is more than an event, it’s a state of mind.”

SunFest is teaming with the Palm Beach Music Forum and 1909 to highlight local musicians that will be performing at the festival this year. Area artists scheduled to perform at SunFest 2020 include American Sigh, Bonn E Maiy, Citizen Badger, Groovenics, Men of Blackness, Nick Yung, PLS & TY, and PRD. “There is a very vibrant local music scene that many people don’t really know much about,” said Jamieson. “Make time in your festival plans to check out at these groups and support their efforts to create original music.”

Festival tickets are currently at the lowest price and increase twice before the festival. Current pricing is $40 for a 1-day pass, $65 for a 2-day pass, and $83 for a 4-day pass. This special lineup discount period ends at the end of the day on February 28.

A full lineup and schedule can be found online at sunfest.com

More than Music

SunFest is more than a place to see a concert. Activities and amenities include:

Art District – Open Friday through Sunday, the Art District sponsored by the Florida Lottery is a hub of artistic expression and activity. Add a personal touch on the massive chalkboard and Mobile Murals creations or leave it to the professionals who include world-class graffiti artists live painting massive canvases. Patrons become art with henna tattoo artists, body dipping, and pixie hair stylists.

The Art District also features an eclectic marketplace of dozens of Artist Vendors offering amazing works of art, Boho apparel & jewelry, upcycled handbags, functional art pieces, and everything in between. Local artist groups such as No More Starving Artists, Brewhouse Gallery, and Elizabeth Avenue Station will also curate galleries and boutique shops featuring interactive installations and demonstrations.

Floating Bars – SunFest’s most famous dancing spots will return once again in 2020. Captain Morgan and Ketel One are working on an updated atmosphere and specialty libations for these iconic SunFest venues. (The Floating Bars are only for guests ages 21 and over)

Great Eats – With more than 115 items available even the most ardent foodie will be satisfied. New this year are plant-based items such as Beet & Bean Burger, Roasted Vegetables & Hummus Platter, Quinoa Goji Herby Salad, and Gluten-Free Cauliflower Pizza. A Guster Burger with sautéed mushrooms, cheeses, and all the fixings and a Lobster Roll from the famed Cousins Maine Lobster (from Shark Tank) will also be featured for the first time. There are three Eateries located across the festival.

VIP Options – For those who want to do SunFest with more style a host of VIP options are available. The Palm is a new offering, and returning favorites Silver Pass and The Cove ensure there is an upgrade for every want and budget. Gold Pass is sold out for 2020. The Stand goes on sale Tuesday, February 25 at 10 a.m. For more information about VIP programs visit sunfest.com/tickets

The TGi5K – Getting the weekend off on an active note, the festival’s 5K race will feature a new course that for the first time both starts and finishes inside the festival. Runners receive Friday festival admission, a t-shirt, medals, and a post-race party for $50. Register at sunfest.com/tgi5k

Partner Activities – SunFest teams with festival sponsors to create fun activities for guests. The Ford Blue Lounge will feature live music in a shaded laid-back setting. The Cremo Grooming Experience will be offering free haircuts, shaves, beard trims and product in their state of the art Airstream. Sample some Wawa pretzels and chips, Monster Energy drinks, and Laughing Cow Cheese. Tire Kingdom and Stella Rosa Wines will have a good place to capture all the fun in their photo booths. Much more is in store from Peroni, Capital One, and Aperol Spritz.

WAYS TO SAVE – For more information on the following ticket deals and promotions visit sunfest.com/ticketdeals

Bank of America salutes the troops

Military personnel can purchase a 1-day ticket for $37, a discount of $18 off gate price. This promotion is available by verifying your service through GovX. The discount ends on April 25. Valid for Active Duty, National Guard, Reservists & Veterans. This promotion is sponsored by Bank of America and purchased online, visit sunfest.com/ticketdeals.

Discover The Palm Beach Discount

Discounted 1 and 4-day passes will be sold courtesy of Discover the Palm Beaches in March. This deal offers a $15 discount on the 1-day pass, and the 4-day pass will offer a $27 savings off gate admission. These passes $40 (1-day) and $83 (4-day) can be purchased online from March 1-31, 2020 at SunFest.com/ticketdeals

Youth tickets

Kids 5 and under are FREE courtesy of Wells Fargo. Reduced price tickets are available for youth 6-12. Advance tickets for youth are $5 off gate prices.



2020 TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for SunFest 2020 are on sale now. Purchases can be made online at www.sunfest.com, or by calling 1-800-SUNFEST. Advance tickets are also sold at Palm Beach and M.artin County Publix Super Market locations. between April 11 thru April 25

The current special lineup discount period ends at the end of the day February 28. Advance discount prices run from February 29 and end on April 25, at which time patrons will need to select from weekday ($55) and weekend ($60) ticket options.

All ticket information can be found online at sunfest.com/tickets

2020 FESTIVAL DAYS/HOURS

Thursday, April 30: 5-10 pm

Friday, May 1: 5-11 pm *

Saturday, May 2: Noon-11 pm

Sunday, May 3: Noon- 10 pm

*The Art District sponsored by Florida Lottery and The Airtab Stage will open on Friday, May 1.

FIREWORKS

For the first time in many years, fireworks will not be a part of the festival. Surveys show that fireworks are not considered a notable attraction for festival patrons. At the same time, Jamieson said, “We’ve seen an increasing number of our guests leaving the festival right after the music ends before the fireworks even start.”

“Over our 38 years SunFest has continued to evolve,” said Jamieson. “We were a jazz festival at one time. Attractions and features such as carnival rides, boat races, an arts and crafts marketplace, commemorative posters, and juried art show were once very popular but eventually ran their course.”

ABOUT SUNFEST

SunFest® 2020 will take place April 30-May 3 in West Palm Beach, Florida along the scenic Intracoastal Waterway on Flagler Drive. Four days, three stages of music and dozens of national and local artists help create a multicultural, multigenerational and multifaceted experience. SunFest of Palm Beach County, Inc., a nonprofit organization based in West Palm Beach, is a Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council Funded Project and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, and the Florida Arts Council. For more information about SunFest, visit www.sunfest.com or call (561)-659-5980 or 1-800-SUNFEST.