SUNFEST ANNOUNCES 2023 MUSICAL LINEUP AND TICKET DEALS

SunFest, Florida’s favorite waterfront music festival, announces the lineup for one of the Sunshine State’s most anticipated events of 2023. For nearly 40 years, this springtime soundtrack set along the historic, palm-lined West Palm Beach waterfront hasn’t missed a beat with its variety of performers and more-than-just-music offerings for sunseekers to reunite with friends. The national headliners scheduled to perform on the Ford and Ideal Nutrition stages include:

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

“Fan satisfaction ratings last year were the highest we have ever seen in SunFest history. We heard loud and clear that fans come to the waterfront to hear good music and reunite with old friends,” said Executive Director Paul Jamieson. “In response, we’re maximizing our entertainment budget by putting the art show, south stage, fireworks and 5K race on hold for 2023. We are spending 15% more than last year on talent with fewer headline acts. We believe the quality overall is improved and hope that our fans agree.”

Founded in 1982, SunFest is produced by SunFest of Palm Beach County, Inc., a private 501(c)3. The nonprofit organization consists of a 17-member board of directors; 25 committees; more than 2,400 volunteers; a full-time, year-round staff of 4; and approximately 80 corporate sponsors. SunFest is funded in part by the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council through the Palm Beach County Cultural Council. SunFest is also sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

In addition, SunFest is partnering again with 1909 to highlight the Fresh Local Artists Series, which is sponsored by Florida Power & Light Company. The Fresh Local Artist Series supports homegrown talent performing at the festival. Area artists scheduled to perform at SunFest 2023 include the following performers:

“There is a very vibrant local music scene teeming with talent in South Florida, and we are proud to be able to offer our neighbors the opportunity to perform at SunFest 2023,” said Jamieson. “Make time in your festival plans to check out these groups and support their efforts to create original music right here in our own backyard. SunFest has become a very unique time of year that brings people from all walks of life and all ages together in an unforgettable setting. It’s more than a music festival in a tropical paradise – it’s a place where old friends can reconnect and resurface cherished memories.”

Festival tickets are currently at the lowest price and are set to increase before the festival. Current pricing starts at $70 for a 1-day pass, and $130 for a 3-day pass. A full artists lineup and schedule can be found online at www.sunfest.com/lineup.

2023 TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket price

This year, the tickets for SunFest are going to be similar to last year’s event. When fans purchase a 1-day ticket, they will need to select the day that they plan to attend. Since tickets are day-specific, whichever day is selected, that is the only day the ticket will be good for. SunFest 3-day tickets are available for $130. Tickets are limited and prices are set to increase the closer we get to the event, so fans are encouraged to make sure to purchase any tickets sooner rather than later!

Tickets for SunFest 2023 are on sale now. The advance ticket prices are the same as the 2022 gate price. Purchases can be made online at www.sunfest.com /tickets , or by calling 1-800-SUNFEST.



Youth tickets

Kids 5 and under are FREE. Reduced price tickets are available for youth 6-12. Tickets for youth start at $30 for a one-day ticket. All ticket information can be found online at www.sunfest.com/tickets.



More than Music

SunFest is more than a place to see a concert. Sunfestivities and amenities include:

Floating Bars – SunFest’s most famous dancing spots will return once again in 2023. Captain Morgan is working on an updated atmosphere and specialty libations for these iconic SunFest venues. (The Floating Bars are only for guests ages 21 and over)

Great Eats – With more than 100 items available even the most ardent foodie will be satisfied. The Eatery will be relocated to enhance the dining experience.

VIP Options – For those who want to do SunFest with more style, a host of VIP options are available. Gold and Silver Pass offer the highest level of amenities with access to all our VIP areas while The Palm and The Cove allow you to escape the crowds in two different areas of the festival. Get close to your favorite act in The Stand which goes on sale today, Wednesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. For more information about VIP programs visit www.sunfest.com/tickets.

Sponsor Activations –The Ford Bronco Beach House will be returning with DJ Immortal and the chance to win SunFest upgrades. Sponsors Celsius and Dunkin’ will offer samples plus experiential activations you won’t find anywhere else.

Recycle Right at SunFest – SunFest is a proud partner of the BYOBottle Campaign, a music industry effort to reduce plastic waste by promoting reusable water bottles and water refill stations at SunFest. SunFest fans are permitted to bring their own, EMPTY refillable water bottle and water refill stations will be provided.

2023 FESTIVAL DAYS/HOURS

Friday, May 5: 5-11 pm

Saturday, May 6: Noon-11 pm

Sunday, May 7: Noon- 10 pm

For more information about SunFest, visit http://www.sunfest.com/ or call (561)-659-5980 or 1-800-SUNFEST.