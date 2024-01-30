SUNFEST ANNOUNCES MUSIC LINEUP AND TICKET DEALS FOR 40TH ANNIVERSARY

Join us at the waterfront to celebrate 40 years under the sun on May 3–5

(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.) – SunFest, Florida’s favorite waterfront music festival, announces the lineup for its 40th festival under the sun. For four decades, SunFest’s soundtrack along the palm-lined West Palm Beach waterfront hasn’t missed a beat with its variety of performers and more-than-music offerings for sunseekers to reunite with friends. The national headliners scheduled to perform at SunFest 2024 on the Ford and Ideal Nutrition stages include:

Friday

Nelly

Billy Idol

Shaggy

The Fixx

Saturday

Cole Swindell

Yung Gravy

The Revivalists

Elle King

Dylan Scott

Bryce Vine

The Aces

Hailey Whitters

Paul Russell

Sunday

Rebelution

Third Eye Blind

Dashboard Confessional

Matisyahu

Boys Like Girls

The Elovaters

Valley

Little Stranger

Cassadee Pope

“We are thrilled to unveil this year’s lineup of seasoned and emerging musical artists for SunFest 2024, embodying the vibrant and fresh atmosphere that defines SunFest and attracts people from all over to the West Palm Beach waterfront,” said Dianna Craven, SunFest Executive Director. “We hope fans will join us for this extraordinary milestone year of eclectic music, radiant art and the coastal charm that sets SunFest apart. It’s not just a festival; it’s a shared experience, where fans create unforgettable memories.”

In addition, SunFest is partnering again with 1909 to highlight the Fresh Local Artists series, which is sponsored by Florida Power & Light Company. The Fresh Local Artist series supports homegrown talent performing at the festival. Area artists scheduled to perform at SunFest 2024 include the following performers:

“Every facet of the 40th anniversary event will include our community and we are proud to give a platform to the talented Florida artists and arts vendors to showcase their skills,” said Craven. “Each year, we create a Spotify playlist of all our acts and some of my favorite songs are from local bands I discover for the first time on that playlist. SunFest is a unique festival that brings people from all walks of life together in an unforgettable setting. Make sure you check out these groups and support their efforts to create original music in our own backyard.”

A full artists lineup and schedule can be found online at www.sunfest.com/lineup.

2024 TICKET INFORMATION

Festival tickets are currently at the lowest price and are set to increase before the festival. Current pricing starts at $60 for a 1-day pass, and $120 for a 3-day pass – that’s just $40 a day. Tickets are limited and prices are set to increase the closer we get to the event, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets sooner rather than later! Tickets for SunFest 2024 are on sale now. Purchases can be made online at www.sunfest.com /tickets , or by calling 1-800-SUNFEST.

Youth tickets

Kids 5 and under are FREE. Reduced price tickets are available for youth 6-12. Tickets for youth start at $35 for a one-day pass and $70 for a 3-day pass. All ticket information can be found online at www.sunfest.com/tickets.

MORE THAN MUSIC

SunFest is more than a place to see a concert. Sunfestivities and amenities include:

Art Village – For this milestone anniversary year, SunFest is bringing back the art component with a new Creative Arts Village to showcase the abundance of talent in the community. The Village will be immersive and innovative with interactive art and art activities, as well as art available for purchase.

Floating Bar – SunFest’s most famous dancing spot will return in 2024. SunFest is working on an updated atmosphere and specialty libations for this iconic SunFest venue. (The Floating Bar is only for guests ages 21 and over).

Great Eats – With more than 100 items available even the most ardent foodie will be satisfied.

VIP Options – For those who want to do SunFest with more style, a host of VIP options are available. Gold and Silver Pass offer the highest level of amenities with access to all our VIP areas while The Palm and The Cove allow you to escape the crowds in two different areas of the festival. Get close to your favorite act in The Stand which goes on sale today, January 30 at 10 a.m. For more information about VIP programs visit www.sunfest.com/tickets.

Sponsor Activations –The Ford Beach House will be returning with your chance to win SunFest upgrades. Sponsors Celsius and Dunkin’ will offer samples plus experiential activations you won’t find anywhere else.

Community Stage – The community stage will be an addition this year with hyper local groups and performers taking the stage for guests to enjoy. The Fresh Local Artists bands and musicians and national headliners will make up the lineup on the two main stages, as usual.

Recycle Right at SunFest – SunFest is a proud partner of the BYOBottle Campaign, a music industry effort to reduce plastic waste by promoting reusable water bottles and water refill stations at SunFest. SunFest fans are permitted to bring their own, EMPTY refillable water bottle and water refill stations will be provided.

2024 FESTIVAL DAYS/HOURS

Friday, May 3: 5-11 pm

Saturday, May 4: Noon-11 pm

Sunday, May 5: Noon- 10 pm

For more information about SunFest, visit http://www.sunfest.com/.

SunFest is produced by SunFest of Palm Beach County, Inc., a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. SunFest of Palm Beach County, Inc. consists of a 21-member board of directors; 25 committees; over 2,100 volunteers; a full-time, year-round staff of 4; and approximately 80 corporate sponsors. SunFest is funded in part by the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council through the Palm Beach County Cultural Council. SunFest is also sponsored in part by the State of SunFest is also sponsored in part by the State of Florida, through the Division of Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

###