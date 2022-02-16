SunFest Announces the 2022 Musical Lineup

SunFest, Florida’s largest music, art and waterfront festival, announces the lineup for the highly anticipated 2022 event. The festival that has provided a springtime soundtrack along its outdoor, palm-lined ¾ mile setting for nearly 40 years – is striking a chord for its variety of performers and upbeat, more-than-just-music offerings for sunseekers to reunite with friends. The national headliners scheduled to perform on the Ford, Ideal Nutrition and LaBovick Law Group stages include:

“We are excited to bring music back to the waterfront and be in person with our friends at a festival that is at the center of so many people’s stories and memories,” said Executive Director Paul Jamieson. “In 2022, we’re presenting national and local artists who appeal across generations and musical tastes. SunFest has become a very unique time of year that brings people from all walks of life and all ages together in a perfect setting. For many people SunFest is more than an event, it’s a state of mind.”

Founded in 1982, SunFest is produced by SunFest of Palm Beach County, Inc., a private 501(c)3. The nonprofit organization consists of a 23-member board of directors; 25 committees; more than 2,800 volunteers; a full-time, year-round staff of 4; and approximately 80 corporate sponsors. SunFest is funded in part by the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council through the Palm Beach County Cultural Council. SunFest is also sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

In addition, SunFest is partnering with 1909 to highlight the Fresh Local Artists that will be performing at the festival this year. Area artists scheduled to perform at SunFest 2022 include the following performers:

“There is a very vibrant local music scene in Palm Beach County, and we are proud to be able to offer our neighbors the opportunity to perform at SunFest 2022,” said Jamieson. “Make time in your festival plans to check out at these groups and support their efforts to create original music.”

Festival tickets are currently at the lowest price and are set to increase at least twice before the festival. Current pricing starts at $45 for a 1-day pass, $70 for a 2-day pass, and $90 for a 4-day pass.

A full artists lineup and schedule can be found online at www.sunfest.com/lineup.

2022 TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket price

This year, the tickets for SunFest are going to be different than years past. When fans purchase a 1 or 2-day ticket, they will need to select the day(s) that they plan to attend. Since tickets are day-specific, whichever day is selected, that is the only day the ticket will be good for. Ticket prices are set to increase the closer we get to the event, so make sure to purchase any tickets sooner rather than later! The full breakdown of ticket prices is below.

1-Day Adult: 13+ Thur or Fri $45 Sat or Sun $50

1-Day Youth: 6-12 Thur or Fri $30 Sat or Sun $35

2-Day Adult: $70

2-Day Youth: $60

4-Day Adult: $90

4-Day Youth: $70

Tickets for SunFest 2022 are on sale now. The advance ticket prices are the same as the 2019 gate price. Buy before the special lineup pricing sells out! Purchases can be made online at www.sunfest.com/tickets, or by calling 1-800-SUNFEST. 1-Day and 4-Day Advance tickets will also sold at Palm Beach and Martin County Publix Super Market locations between April 10 through April 23.

Youth tickets

Kids 5 and under are FREE. Reduced price tickets are available for youth 6-12. Advance tickets for youth start at $30 for a one-day ticket.

All ticket information can be found online at www.sunfest.com/tickets.

More than Music

SunFest is more than a place to see a concert. Sunfestivities and amenities include:

Art District – Open Friday through Sunday, the Art District curated by the Armory Art Center is a hub of artistic expression and activity. Add a personal touch on the massive chalkboard and Mobile Murals creations or leave it to the professionals who include world-class graffiti artists live painting massive canvases. Patrons become art with henna tattoo artists, pixie hair stylists and so much more.

The Art District also features an eclectic marketplace of dozens of Artist Vendors offering amazing works of art, Boho apparel & jewelry, upcycled handbags, functional art pieces, and everything in between.

Fireworks – The fireworks sponsored by Related Companies are back too! In honor of this year’s festival, the fireworks will take place over the intracoastal on Sunday, May 1 after the final acts at 9pm.

Floating Bars – SunFest’s most famous dancing spots will return once again in 2022. Captain Morgan is working on an updated atmosphere and specialty libations for these iconic SunFest venues. (The Floating Bars are only for guests ages 21 and over)

Great Eats – With more than 115 items available even the most ardent foodie will be satisfied. There are three Eateries located across the festival that are supported by KOOL 105.5.

VIP Options – For those who want to do SunFest with more style, a host of VIP options are available. Gold and Silver Pass offer the highest level of amenities with access to all our VIP areas while The Palm and The Cove allow you to escape the crowds in two different areas of the festival. Get close to your favorite act in The Stand which goes on sale Wednesday, February 23 at 10 a.m. For more information about VIP programs visit www.sunfest.com/tickets.

The TGi5K – Getting the weekend off on an active note, the festival’s 5K race ends where the party begins inside the festival. Runners receive Friday festival admission, a t-shirt, medals, and a post-race beer for $60. Register at www.sunfest.com/tgi5k.

2022 FESTIVAL DAYS/HOURS

Thursday, April 28: 5-10 pm

Friday, April 29: 5-11 pm

Saturday, April 30: Noon-11 pm

Sunday, May 1: Noon- 9 pm

*The Art District will close at 9 p.m. each day.

For more information about SunFest, visit www.sunfest.com or call (561)-659-5980 or 1-800-SUNFEST.